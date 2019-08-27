4 ways to make the most of your week in Jacksonville

From a Harry Potter trivia event to the FSUBA season kickoff, there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Culhane's Themed Trivia: Harry Potter

From the event description:

Join us for a Harry Potter trivia event hosted by Hannah. Gift card prizes: $100 for first place, $50 for second place, $25 third place and $50 for the best Harry Potter themed costume.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Culhane's, 9720 Deer Lake Court

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Landon McNamara

From the event description:

Musician Landon McNamara performs at the 1904 Music Hall.

When: Thursday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m.- midnight

Where: 1904 Music Hall, 19 N. Ocean St.

Admission: $25-$30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Bold City Magic Show

From the event description:

Come and see incredible magicians as they take the stage for Florida's only variety magic show.

When: Friday, Aug. 30, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Main Event, 10370 Philips Highway

Admission: $17.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

FSUBA 2019 Season Kickoff

From the event description:

It's time to kickoff off our football season in Jacksonville with the FSU Boosters, Alumni Association and local Seminole Club.

When: Friday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m.- Sunday, Sept. 1, 11 a.m.

Where: TIAA Bank Field, 1 TIAA Bank Field Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline