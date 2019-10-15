4 ways to make the most of your week in Jacksonville

From an award ceremony to an environmental symposium, there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

The Inaugural AGAPE Awards

From the event description:

AGAPE Family Health will host the inaugural AGAPE Awards. The awards will honor those whose dedication and outstanding service make a significant, positive impact on the health of our community.

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 8-11 a.m.

Where: Omni Jacksonville Hotel, 245 Water St.

Admission: $60

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

From Root2Stem Science Symposium 2019

From the event description:

Are you ready for Science Symposium 2019? Our focus will be on the environment (environmental testing, environmental impact, local environmental issues and more). You will have the opportunity to glean information from various speakers, demonstrators and vendors.

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Florida State College at Jacksonville - Advanced Technology Center, 401 W. State St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A-Train Live! The Experience

From the event description:

You've seen this hilarious in-your-face act in comedy clubs all around the country. Barbara Carlyle has been doing comedy for more than 40 years. Her comedic skills are so carefully honed that she leaves audiences in stitches wherever she goes.

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 6-9:30 p.m.

Where: WJCT Studios, 100 Festival Park Ave.

Admission: $24.99 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dancing in the Tabernacle Conference

From the event description:

During this conference, worshipers will gather together with Pastor Lucie Poirier in the presence of God for impartation and powerful ministry!

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m.-Saturday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m.

Where: The River Church, 1820 Monument Road

Admission: Free (Donation to Conference). $49 (Adult). More ticket options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

