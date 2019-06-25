5 ways to make the most of your week in Jacksonville

From a trivia night to R&B, there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

'Stranger Things' Trivia at Lola's Burrito & Burger Joint

From the event description:

Come celebrate Season 3 of "Stranger Things" with Lola's Burrito & Burger Joint! Should I stay or should I go? If you're a sucker for '80s pop rock and Steven Spielberg references, then join us for five brand new rounds of "Stranger Things" trivia!

When: Wednesday, June 26, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Lola's Burrito & Burger Joint, 1522 King St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Holistic Happy Hour - Summer Kickoff!

From the event description:

Celebrate the start of summer with like-minded holistic practitioners during Happy Hour on Goodby's Creek at Wicked Barley Brewing!

When: Thursday, June 27, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Wicked Barley Brewing Company, 4100 Baymeadows Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Storybook Pride Prom at Willowbranch Library

From the event description:

You're invited to create your own "happily ever after" at The Storybook Pride Prom! Come dressed inspired by your favorite book character – casual, formal or in drag – and whatever makes you feel great.



When: Friday, June 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Willowbranch Library, 2875 Park St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Unofficial TTB After-Party

From the event description:

The Unofficial Tedeschi-Trucks After Party will feature The Melody Trucks Band and Bonnie Blue!

When: Friday, June 28, 9 p.m.-Saturday, June 29, 2 a.m.

Where: 1904 Music Hall, 19 N. Ocean St.

Admission: $20 (General Admission Advance)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

RnBMostly: A Mostly R&B Kickback

From the event description:

The dopest R&B party in the land is here! Join DJ Nate, DJ Larry Love and Mr. Al Pete for the hottest Mostly RnB Kickback!

When: Friday, June 28, 9 p.m.- Saturday, June 29, 2 a.m.

Where: The Justice Pub, 315 E. Bay St.

Admission: Free (RSVP for $7 Door Ticket); $40 (Table Reservation); $100 (Section Reservation).

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline