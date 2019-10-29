Food and drink deals are hot in Jacksonville this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a pie-making class to a tour of a chocolates shop, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Up to 52% off Pie-Making

From the Natasha's Sweets deal description:

Life-long baker passes along her passion and style through tasty winter creations.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase

Where: Natasha's Sweets, 6859 Lenox Ave.

Price: Sweet Potato Pie-Making Class and Tasting, $30 (45% discount off regular price); One Sweet Potato Pie-Making Class and Tasting for Two People $52 (52% discount off regular price)

Up to 48% off Cooking Classes

From the Raja Indian Spices deal description:

Cooking enthusiasts learn new skills of cooking gluten-free and vegetarian dishes under the watchful eye of experienced instructors.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: Raja Indian Spices, 5111 Baymeadows Road

Price: Arpita's Cooking Class for One Person, $45 (43% discount off regular price); Arpita's Cooking Class for Two People, $85 (46% discount off regular price); Arpita's Cooking Class for Four People, $165 (48% discount off regular price)

Up to 50% Off Chocoholic Tour and Tasting at Sweet Pete's

From the Sweet Pete's deal description:

Guests tour the Sweet Pete's facility, taste different types of chocolate and learn about them, and create their own custom chocolate bar.

When: Promotional value expires 60 days after purchase.

Where: Sweet Pete's, 400 N. Hogan St.

Price: Chocoholic Tour and Class for One, $10 (50% discount off regular price); Chocoholic Tour and Class for Two, $20 (50% discount off regular price); Chocoholic Tour and Class for Four, $40 (50% discount off regular price)

