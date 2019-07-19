Here's what to do in Jacksonville this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From murder mystery dinner to a Celtic kids' night, here are the best options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Murder Mystery Dinner

From the event description:

Dinner will be served family style and includes appetizers, salads, pasta dishes, entrees and desserts.

When: Friday, July 19, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Maggiano's Little Italy, 10367 Midtown Pkwy.

Admission: $60

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Rebirth Artistic Fashion Event

From the event description:

The Rebirth is a stellar event that showcases and recognizes Florida models, designers, entrepreneurs and vendors. It is expected to be one of the biggest creative events in Florida, bringing thousands across the nation in the next few years. The vision produced by LeAmber J for this event has grown tremendously and hundreds await the next production!

When: Saturday, July 20, 7-10 p.m.

Where: WJCT Studios, 100 Festival Park Ave.

Admission: $25-$40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Culhane's Southside Celtic Kids Night with Fun4FirstCoastKids.com

From the event description:

We're excited to host Celtic Kids Night at Culhane's Irish Pub-Southside! Kids eat free with purchase of one adult entree per free kids' meal and the Jacksonville Pipes and Drums will be there with bagpipe music. Kids can even learn how to play the bagpipes. There will be free face painting and a leprechaun coloring competition.

When: Sunday, July 21, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Culhane's Irish Pub & Restaurant, 9720 Deer Lake Court

Admission: Free

Click here for more details

Dinner Party Featuring the Katz Downstairz

From the event description:

Crown Capital Group invites you to attend a private dinner party for minority entrepreneurs and business professionals. Entertainment will be provided by the Katz Downstairz.

When: Sunday, July 21, 6-10 p.m.

Where: 901 King St, 901 King St.

Admission: Free with registration

Click here for more details, and to register

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.