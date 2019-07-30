Here's what to do in Jacksonville this week

From a Marvel trivia night to a professional magic show. there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Breathe, Meditate and Be Happy

From the event description:

Life is joy, happiness and enthusiasm; but, sometimes all the external events and happenings in our lives and in our own minds cloud the happiness. Can we be happy no matter what is happening around us and to us? Yes we can! In this free 1-hour workshop, we will explore how something as simple as our own breath and breathing techniques coupled with meditation can help de-stress and bring peace, relaxation and rejuvenation.

When: Wednesday, July 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Bahai Center, 5034 Greenland Road

Admission: Free

Marvel Trivia Night

From the event description:

A $50 prize to the best dressed in a themed costume!

When: Wednesday, July 31, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Culhane's Irish Pub & Restaurant, 9720 Deer Lake Court

Admission: Free

The Bold City Magic Show

From the event description:

Come and see incredible magicians as they take the stage for Florida's only variety magic show.

When: Friday, Aug. 2, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Main Event, 10370 Philips Highway

Admission: $17.50

Camofete 2019

From the event description:

Fluffy Promotions & Rumnjerk™️ present Camofete "Cooler Edition." Caribbean food served all night.

When: Friday, Aug. 2, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Aug. 3, 2 a.m.

Where: De Backyard, 1611 E. Church St.

Admission: Free

