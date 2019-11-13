Jacksonville boasts a hot lineup of sports and fitness events this week

Looking to get fit?

From a life skills camp to kids' martial arts to private dance lessons, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown.

Donovin Darius: Boy's D.A.R.E. to Dream Life Camp

From the event description:

This camp challenges boys to embrace dignity, achievement, respect and empowerment. The program features a motivational address by former Jaguars defensive back Donovin Darius. Open to ages nine to 18.

When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m.

Where: 1 Unf Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 64% Off Dance Fitness Classes

From the Anais Belly Dance & Fusions deal description:

Calling all dance aficionados! Work up a sweat and burn calories with this deal on five classes. Choose from belly-dance boot camp, belly-dance drills and technique or Zumba.

Where: 6320 St. Augustine Road, Lakewood

Price: $27 (64 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 64% Off Aikido for Kids at Aikido Center of Jacksonville

From the Aikido Center of Jacksonville deal description:

Whether it's standing up to a bully or building self-confidence, these self-defense classes can help. Your child will learn self-defense in a fun non-competitive atmosphere. Designed for ages four to 13.

Where: 3627 Dupont Ave., San Jose

Price: $35 (53 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 78% Off at North Florida Dance Association

From the North Florida Dance Association deal description:

Learn dance fundamentals during private sessions. Then, show off your fancy footwork alongside your peers during the practice dance party.

Where: 8650-2 Old Kings Road South, Brierwood

Price: $59 (76 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

