Jacksonville boasts a hot lineup of travel and outdoor deals this week

Looking to get some fresh air?

From sailing lessons to mini-golf, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Up to 67% Off a Sailing Lesson or Sunset Cruise

From the Sailboat Club deal description:

Captains take groups out for a cruise in waters frequented by manatees and ospreys. Accredited instructors teach hands-on sailing techniques.

Where: 12752 San Jose Blvd.

Price: $98.50

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

71% Off Private Sailing Lesson for Two

From the Sailboat Club deal description:

During a two-hour lesson, accredited instructors teach hands-on sailing techniques in waters frequented by manatees and ospreys.

Where: 12752 San Jose Blvd.

Price: $87

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 60% Off Kayak Rental or Paddleboard Lesson

From the All Wet Sports deal description:

Paddleboards meander through scenic Big Pottsburg Creek, with instructors giving safety and paddling tips as kayakers take off on their own.

Where: 8550 Beach Blvd., Southeast Jacksonville

Price: $16

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 50% Off Attraction Pass at Adventure Landing

From the Adventure Landing deal description:

Race in go-karts, compete in themed laser-tag matches and putt through mini-golf courses at a family-friendly fun park.

Where: 4825 Blanding Blvd., Confederate Point

Price: $12

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline