Smoothie King giving out free 'Pumpkin D-Lite' smoothies on Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Pumpkin lovers, rejoice!

Between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Smoothie King will be giving out free smoothies during the "Pumpkin D'Lite" event.

All you have to do is download the SK rewards app to receieve one free 12oz Pumpkin D-Lite.

Find a location near you.

Between 2pm-6pm today we will be having a FREE Pumpkin D'Lite event!! 🎃🙀 So make sure you have your SK rewards app downloaded to get a FREE 12oz Pumpkin D-Lite, today only!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XdHA4Gwcnx — Jax Smoothie King (@JaxSmoothieKing) September 19, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.