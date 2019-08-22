Want to beat boredom without breaking the bank? Here are 3 free events in Jacksonville this week

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

From a symposium at the Mayport Naval Station to a children's book launch, here are three fun things to do around town that won't cost you a dime.

North Florida CPO Selectee Spouse Symposium

Join us for this year's CPO Selectee Spouse Symposium at the Mayport Naval Station. Mingle with other CPO Select Spouses and find out what to wear to The Pinning Ceremony & Khaki Ball. This event includes lunch, raffles and a panel discussion.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Mayport Naval Station, Surfside Bldg 1893

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

ISSA Brunch

The Best Damn Brunch Social makes its way back to Jax this Saturday. Bring an appetite. We've got a full brunch menu, hookah bar and mimosas. DJs Nate and O will keep the tunes coming all afternoon.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 12-6 p.m.

Where: Fresh Mex & Co, Urban GRILL & Cantina, 7111 Bonneval Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Kickstarter Launch Party! Tinx Just Stinks And Charlie Doesn't

Calling all children's book lovers! Join our Kickstarter Launch Party and help us meet our goal of funding book distribution in one hour. "Tinx Just Stinks And Charlie Doesn't, the first children's book by Jason Woods, tells the story of a dragon whose gas smells like cookies and explores the theme of loving others. Let's get this book into as many young hands as possible.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 1-3 p.m.

Where: 2nd & Charles, 4972 Town Center Parkway, Suite 100

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

