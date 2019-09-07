Families hosting a beach walk for missing firefighters

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Three weeks since Jacksonville Fire and Rescue firefighter Brian McCluney and Virginia Firefighter Justin Walker were reported missing during a fishing trip out of Port Canaveral, their families are organizing a beach walk to search for debris.

The two were first reported missing Aug. 16.

For six days the Coast Guard, government aircraft, state and local agencies and volunteers searched in the air and by boat for the fisherman in a 150,000 square mile area, but the search was ultimately suspended.

Days into the search, McCluney's tackle bag was found about 50 miles (80.47 km) offshore of St. Augustine.

Now, in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the families of the firefighters are continuing to look for answers.

A flyer was posted to Facebook calling on volunteers to walk the shoreline in search of any items from McLuney's 24-foot center console fishing boat.

Items include:

A light blue, long sleeve, dry fit shirt

Blue board shorts

Oceaneyes sunglasses

Reef flip-flops with brown leather straps

Straw hat

Gray and white gloves

Navy blue, long sleeve Miami Fire shirt

Red and black boardshorts

Costa sunglasses

Crocs

405 hat

Blue " HUK " neck gator

The beach walk starts at noon Saturday in the pavilion at the St. Augustine Pier.

Volunteers who find any of the items listed are asked to send a picture of the item to 904-599-6062.

