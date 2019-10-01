Family-friendly 'Nightmare on Laura Street' at First Wednesday Art Walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Organizers hope you have a "ghoul" time at this month's First Wednesday Art Walk.

The free Halloween-themed event "Nightmare on Laura Street" will be from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday in Downtown Jacksonville.

Art walk includes live music, dance performances, art and a Black Light Block Party "perfect for all ages."

Costumes are encouraged.

Some highlights for the family-friendly night:

DJ geexella will spin on the Hemming Park Main Stage from 5-7 p.m., followed by local favorite South City Live performing spooky favorites from 7:30-9 p.m.

Local artist Nico Suave will host a Halloween mural for kids of all ages to paint.

Kids can collect candy from local businesses while adults can enjoy pumpkin beer at the Art Walk beer tents. But beware of 13th Floor Haunted House's monster actors throughout the night.

Laura Street will feature a fang-tastic performance by Dansations Performing Arts Center and Make Believe Costumes from 6-6:30 p.m. Hang around for a spell and catch the Scott Jones School of Dance from 7-7:30 p.m.

Grab a bite from one of the local food trucks and enjoy an acoustic performance by Ryan Campbell from 7:15-8:45 p.m. in the Food Truck Valley.

Tiptoe your way down Laura St. for a Black Light Block Party with glow-in-the-dark face painters and chalk art.

Finally, grab your friends for a SPOOK-easy After Party at The Volstead from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Live music by The Raisin Cake Orchestra from 9 p.m.-midnight.

