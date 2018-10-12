First Coast gathering donations for Hurricane Michael victims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Those who want to donate supplies to help Hurricane Michael victims have several options around the First Coast.

From Baker County to St. Johns County, people are rushing to help those devastated by the powerful storm that leveled homes and businesses.

Baker County

In Baker County, the Macclenny Church of God is collecting nonperishable food items to be sent to Panama City on Saturday. You can drop off items at the church Friday until 7 p.m. and for a while on Saturday. The goal is to fill a 40-foot trailer with nonperishable food.

Duval County

Paxon Revival Center Church (Pastor Steve Dobbs) is collecting supplies for hurricane relief through this Sunday at 5461 Commonwealth Ave. Jacksonville, FL, 32254.

They are filling a truck(s) with supplies:

Flashlights

Batteries

Water

Foods and Snacks that can be eaten without warming up

Baby Food

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Formula

Pillows

Sheets

Thin Blankets

Tarps

Feminine items

Toilet paper

Tooth paste

Tooth brushes

Pet food

You can also donate on line at www.paxonrevivalcenter.com and click the donate button. Every dollar will go directly to help the victims. Contact the church office with any questions at 904-781-0348.

St. Johns County

In St. Johns County, a group of business owners posted on Facebook that they are collecting donations Saturday and Sunday. The plan is to have the truck leave for the Panhandle on Monday to drop off the supplies.

The group is asking for supplies such as water, batteries, tarps, bleach, canned goods, nonperishable food, pet food, gift cards, gas cards, baby items, blankets and more.

The group listed drop-off spots, but said not all locations have volunteers or are aware, so it's best to call first before you deliver supplies:

First Coast Chiropractic, 304 Kingsley Lake Drive, No 603. It is behind Dunkin' Donuts on County Road 210. For more information, call 904-342-4242.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! in Downtown St. Augustine

Century 21 Saltwater Property Group at 81 King St., Suite B above (Chase) in St. Augustine. Office number: 904-829-2002

Thibault Law at 1797 Old Moultrie Road, St. Augustine, FL, Suite: 112 and Old Town Vapor Lounge, Suite: 109 (Same plaza just few doors down)

Holiday Inn Express St. Augustine North 2300 State Road 16, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Coldwell Banker Premier Properties, 661 A1A Beach Blvd., St Augustine Beach. Phone: 904-471-5000.

Two Village Academy locations: Village Academy, 145 Lewis Point Road St. Augustine,

FL 32086. Phone: 904-797-5909

Village Academy North, 5970 US-1, St Augustine, FL 32095. Phone: 904-824-7997

GP Automotive, 105 Canova Ct., St. Augustine, 32086, located off Rolling Hill Road.

Horace Mann Insurance Agency, Palencia 350 Paseo Reyes Dr. (in the office condos behind Starbucks)

Palencia Business Center: 701 Market St Suite 111, St. Augustine, FL 32095. Phone: 904-940-9140

Ocean Avenue Sports Bar and Grill, 123 San Marco Ave, St. Augustine, FL 32084. Phone: 904-293-9006

Community Mortgage Solutions: 1030 Palm Coast Pkwy Ste III, Palm Coast, FL 32137. Phone: 904-982-2210



Note: If you are having a donation drive for victims of Hurricane Michael and want to tell people where to bring items, email News4Jax af webteam@wjxt.com, and we'll include your information in this story.

