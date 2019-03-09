Flagler College students lend to help St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Over 150 Flagler College students spent Saturday giving back to the St. Augustine community. The event is called Day of Service.

"This is event takes place every semester which gives the students the opportunity to participate throughout their time at Flagler," said Lindsay Giliam, president of Flagler College Volunteer Organization. “Faculty and staff also come together on this day. The event partners with about 20 nonprofits in the St. Augustine area and this semester there are 12 nonprofits volunteers will be helping.”

Amy Leach, event coordinator for the Council on Aging, is excited about the event and very thankful. She said Flagler College volunteers help with completing some of the projects that her team does not have time for.

Flagler College freshman English major Danielle Hartley volunteered her time for the day.

“My mom has always influenced me to help people and I have always enjoyed it,"

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.