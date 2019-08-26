Intuition Ale Works planning Downtown Jacksonville expansion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Intuition Ale Works announced Monday it plans to expand its Downtown Jacksonville brewery on East Bay Street, adding a corner space that will double as a second taproom

The new space, which it plans to open during the week of Oct. 27, will be used on days when sporting events, concerts and festivals are scheduled in the area. The corner space will also be available for private rentals, non-profit events and concerts.

"Our taproom is already at capacity when big events are going on nearby, and we know that customers frequently wait in long lines for beers and food," said Ben Davis, the brewery's founder. "Having the additional space available will provide much-needed relief for everyone on busy days."

The new space is slated to open just ahead of the annual Florida-Georgia rivalry game at TIAA Bank Field, which brings large crowds to the downtown area. On a side note, Intuition Ale Works' rooftop bar made our list of top picks in the Jacksonville area.

The brewery permanently closed its original location in Riverside earlier in August that was first established in 2010 on King Street. Intuition's operations are now fully integrated at the facility downtown, which first opened its doors in 2016.

