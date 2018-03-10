Jacksonville gives warm welcome to Stoneman Douglas baseball team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School baseball players received a warm welcome from the community when the team arrived Friday at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville for its first tournament of the season.

The two-day Ben Watkins Tournament of Champions takes place just under a month since the deadly shooting Feb. 14 that took the lives of 17 adults and children at the Parkland high school.

Tournament host Trinity Christian Academy asked Jacksonville to "roll out the red carpet" for the Eagles, and the city followed through with that request.

When the Stoneman Douglas players walked off the bus to see a banner reading, "We are praying for you." The banner, which was signed by local students and even Mayor Lenny Curry, will be brought back to the school after the tournament.

Stoneman Douglas players were also greeted one-by-one by Trinity's players.

The Parkland team signed up for the tournament in November, and Stoneman Douglas head coach Todd Fitz-Gerald said there was never any question whether his team would play.

"Absolutely not. That's something we made a commitment to and it probably would've been a disservice to our kids if we didn't do this. I don't think the people we lost would have wanted us to not be here. They need it and, hopefully, we'll make them happy," Fitz-Gerald said. "(We're) just trying to get back into some kind of normal routine, a sense of normalcy and just doing something these kids love to do and that’s being on the field every day. So it’s a good release for them even if it’s for two hours, three hours. It’s going to take time, but at the end of the day, we’re here we’re going to play great baseball and, hopefully, represent well."

Inside the stadium, the support for Stoneman Douglas was even more visible. Fans were wearing the Stoneman Douglas school colors of maroon and silver.

IMAGES: Community welcomes Stoneman Douglas baseball team

The tournament includes local teams University Christian and The Bolles School. Players of those teams wore special jerseys, all of which had No. 17 on the back for the number of lives lost in mass shooting. The names of the 17 killed were also inside the numbers.

Trinity head coach Gil Morales, who started the tournament, was honored to host the Stoneman Douglas team this year.

"We support you. That's why we're doing this," Morales said. "We want them to know, as a city, we were hurting just like they were. Not the same capacity, of course, but that impacted our entire country."

Trinity has hosted the tournament for ten years, and ordered shirts and hats to sell before and during the tournament. All proceeds from those, as well as ticket sales, will go to help those affected in Parkland.

First pitch was at 5 p.m. Friday for the game between Stoneman Douglas and the TNXL Academy Ducks.

Stoneman Douglas lost 3-1.

Mayor @lennycurry also signs the banner to support Stoneman Douglas High School. He says the city is happy to welcome the team and the community with open arms. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/dkgZH1yU5j — Corley Peel (@WJXT_CorleyPeel) March 9, 2018

