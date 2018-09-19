50 years after consolidation, 6 Jacksonville mayors discuss progress

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The six living mayors of Jacksonville will meet Wednesday night to discuss the impact of merging the city of Jacksonville with Duval County five decades ago.

The 50th anniversary of Jacksonville’s consolidated government will be the subject of a mayoral forum co-hosted by the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute and News4Jax.

Jake Godbold (1978-1987), Tommy Hazouri (1987-1991), John Delaney (1995-2003), John Peyton (2003-2011), Alvin Brown (2011-2015) and Lenny Curry (2015-present) will participate.

Former mayors Hans Tanzler (1967-1979) and Ed Austin (1991-1995) have passed away.

News4Jax anchor Kent Justice and Public Policy Institute Director Rick Mullaney will moderate the forum from 8-9 p.m. at the Terry Concert Hall on JU's campus. It is open to the public, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Guests must be seated by 7:30 p.m.

The forum will be streamed live on News4Jax.com and televised in its entirety from 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, on WJXT's weekly politics and public affairs program, "This Week in Jacksonville."

The city is planning a celebration for Oct. 1, 50 years from the day consolidation took effect.

City and county voters passed the overhaul of local government by a two-to-one margin after two years of discussion and infighting after a coalition of civic leaders were fed up with discredited public schools, raw sewage in the river, wasteful spending, duplicated services and corruption.

Attorney and civic leader, Jim Rinaman, was there before, during and after the switch.

"The grand jury did a 40-page indictment presentment about the problems in the city,” Rinaman said.

“And they indicted 11 of 20 public officials for bribery and larceny."

A 1966 WJXT documentary, "Government by Gaslight," helped convince voters to approve consolidation

Less than a decade later, the consolidated city's first mayor, Hans Tanzler, water skied in the St. Johns River to highlight cleanup efforts that included stopping untreated sewage from being dumped in the water.

Walter Williams was part of the first Jacksonville City Council to operate under the new consolidated government.

"It doesn't seem like it's been 50 years. We've seen a lot of things happening in the city," Williams said.

Williams said consolidation led to lower taxes, more efficient government and a new moniker, "The Bold New City of the South."

He adds the River City would not be what it is today had the merger not happened.

"I think taxes would be a lot higher and I think we wouldn't have accomplished the things we did such as getting the Jaguars. Also a number of areas where the government became much more efficient," Williams said.

Rinaman agreed, adding that infrastructure improved as well.

"Hans (Tanzler) put in 17,000 streetlights. And we got rid of the sewer outfalls and cleaned up the river,” Rinaman said.

