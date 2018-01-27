Jaguars plan to turn parking lot into entertainment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The redevelopment of the Shipyards property along the Downtown Northbank likely won’t begin on the riverfront, but on an existing sports complex parking lot, Jacksonville Jaguars President Mark Lamping said Thursday.

The Jacksonville Daily Record reported that Lamping told a gathering of retail executives at EverBank Field that Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s development company, Iguana Investments of Florida, will build a 250,000 entertainment venue on existing land.

"There is endless potential in downtown Jacksonville, and the Jaguars and Iguana Investments, along with the city of Jacksonville, are fully committed to exploring all opportunities that would create a vibrant sports and entertainment complex, 365 days a year," Lamping said in a statement to News4Jax. "In addition to the Shipyards property along the waterfront, this includes the potential development of Lot J on the southwest corner of EverBank Field into a mixed-use entertainment complex. Iguana Investments is still in the very early phases of this process. Site surveys and environmental testing are just beginning, and design concepts are still in development. We do not anticipate any changes."

Lot J is a surface parking lot that fronts Gator Bowl Boulevard and sits between Daily’s Place and Georgia Street. The team controls the lot, according to its lease with the city.

The Daily Record reported that the idea came from assisting the city with the submission it made to Amazon.com in October to land its second North American headquarters -- a bid that included offering the city-owned property in and around the sports complex.

Last year, Iguana Investments was awarded the right to develop the Shipyards property, but Lamping told the group that Iguana agreed it would step aside as master developer of the property if Amazon awarded the bid to Jacksonville.

