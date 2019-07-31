JaxChamber preps for 25th anniversary Painting of the PawPrints

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Quarterbacks, coaches, swimming pools -- even the stadium name. Much has changed for the Jaguars in the team's first quarter of a century.

But one tradition has continued through it all: the annual Painting of the PawPrints along Bay Street.

The tradition of painting bright yellow pawprints from the Main Street Bridge to the Jaguars' stadium began in 1995 -- the team's inaugural season -- as a small downtown project.

But it has grown over the years into an annual family-friendly event that attracts hundreds of people.

Last year, organizers said more than 400 people took part in the Painting of the PawPrints, helping to freshen up the more than 330 paw prints that run along Bay Street.

This year's 25th-anniversary pawprint painting, hosted by the JaxChamber Downtown Council and presented by VyStar Credit Union, will be from 7-10 a.m. Saturday.

Participants should park in Lot H near TIAA Bank Field and meet in Lot K. They will break into groups to paint the pawprints before coming together for a party, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Jaxson de Ville, the ROAR of the Jaguars and the D-Line will take part.

Check-in for pre-registration and new registration will start at 7 a.m. There will be no early entry or check-ins.

Preseason tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and will only be handed out after you check-in and receive your team sticker. Tickets will be given out a limited amount at a time, and pre-registration does not guarantee a ticket.

To pre-register for Saturday's event, go to downtowncouncil.org/paint-the-pawprints.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.