Benefit set Monday for Maple Street Biscuit employee killed in crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The community is grieving over the loss of a Maple Street Biscuit employee who died in a car accident.

Ryan Weir, 19, worked at the Maple Street Biscuit Company in Murray Hill and would often help out at other stores where he made many friends along the way.

Monday his former co-workers are planning a fundraiser for help pay for Weir's funeral expenses and to honor his memory.

After Weir died in a car accident, his organs were donated so that others may live. Members of his work family say they'll never forget him and how he impacted their lives.

"Ryan loves music, his family loves music, and I think, maybe what Irving Berlin said, 'the song may have ended but the melody goes on.' Ryan's impact and his presence and shadow continue on in this community," said Scott Moore, who owns the company.

Moore said restaurant employees are taking this loss hard.

"Ryan Weir was one of our family members. One of the reminders that comes out of this is we need to take advantage of today," Moore said.

Weir started working at Maple Street Biscuit Company in Murray Hill when he was just 15 years old alongside Chelsea Harrelson.

"Ryan was always just the happiest guy in the room. When he walked in, you immediately got happy," Harrelson said.

In honor of Weir, who loved to wear silly socks, Maple Street Biscuit Company will hold a benefit Monday called Ryan's Silly Sock Day. Customers who simply wear silly socks will help his family.

The restaurant says 20% of their food purchases will go toward funeral expenses.

The event will take place at the following Maple Street Biscuit Company locations:

Fleming Island

Jacksonville Beach

Julington Creek

Murray Hill

Point Meadows

San Marco

St. Augustine.

Maple Street also started a fundraising account to help the family.



