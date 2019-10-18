Mayo Clinic doctor's TEDxJacksonville talk featured on TED.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dr. Joy Wolfram of the Mayo Clinic is the first TEDxJacksonville speaker to have her TEDx talk promoted to TED.com.

Wolfram’s talk on “The Promise of Nanomedicine” was shared Friday afternoon on TED.com.

Wolfram spoke at TEDxJacksonville 2018 at The Florida Theatre.

“Our audience in Jacksonville was wowed by Joy Wolfram’s talk and the implications of her work in the field of nanomedicine and the fight against cancer. The team at TED agreed -- Joy’s talk is one that the whole world should watch,” said Sabeen Perwaiz, co-organizer and executive producer of TEDxJacksonville. “We’re incredibly proud of Joy in Jacksonville. This is the pinnacle achievement for a TEDx speaker.”

The link to Wolfram’s talk is live here.

TEDxJacksonville returns for its eighth conference event on Saturday with “TEDxJacksonville: POP” at The Florida Theatre.

Event details here: http://bit.ly/tedxjaxtalkspop.



