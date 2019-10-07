Orlando unveils 'Under-i' project

Photo from ModernCities.com

Who says the widening of an interstate through the heart of a community has to be viewed as a negative? Orlando's proposed 9.75-acre Under-i project sets the precedent on what can be achieved when a local municipality coordinates with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Intended to serve as a centralized landmark, bridging the divide that the original 1960s construction of Interstate 4 caused through Central Orlando, Under-i is a proposed 9.75-acre urban park that will be constructed under the ongoing $2.3 billion Interstate 4 Ultimate construction project.

Planned and funded in collaboration with the Florida Department of Transportation, construction of the unique urban park is anticipated to begin in summer 2021 with a 2024 completion date. Here is a brief look at the five-block park headed to Orlando, bridging the gap between Downtown and the historic African-American community of Parramore.

