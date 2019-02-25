The Gallery: A new Jacksonville Beach mixed-use project

Construction is underway on the first phase of The Gallery, a multi-structure campus comprised of a variety of mixed-use developments located along the 1st Street North and 4th Avenue corridor.

The eventual complex will bring a fresh take on office, retail, restaurant and rooftop dining to the Jacksonville Beach community and reactivate the former J. Johnson Gallery building.

Renderings via Modern Cities

Designed by the award-winning firm, Cronk Duch Architecture, the first phase of the project (known as the East Gallery located at 502 1st Street North), is being developed by Jacksonville-based Trevato Development Group. The two-story development includes 900 square feet of separate retail space and 4,000 sq. ft. of first and second-floor restaurant space along with a 550 square feet rooftop terrace for outdoor dining on the second floor.

The space is intentionally designed with a modern, open-concept feel to engage the street from the lower level and take advantage of the uniquely unobstructed ocean views from the rooftop.

Read more at ModernCities.com

Content from ModernCities.com