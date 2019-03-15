MOSH 2.0: Jacksonville's Museum of Science & History plans major upgrade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville's Museum of Science & History is getting a makeover.

MOSH will completely restructure and renovate its existing 77,000-square-foot building.

The total anticipated cost of the renovation and expansion project is $80 million, MOSH President Maria Hane said on Friday.

The 50-year-old campus, located on Jacksonville’s Southbank, aims to attract exhibits that engage visitors of all ages.

The proposed changes are expected to at least double the number of people the museum can serve annually from 229,239 in 2017 to an estimated 468,000 by 2023, the museum told Jacksonville.com.

The Museum launched a capital campaign called MOSH 2.0: Expanding the Capacity to Inspire Innovation in January.

