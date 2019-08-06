National Night Out events to be held across Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Several local law enforcement agencies will participate in National Night Out on Tuesday night.

It’s an annual event aimed at strengthening the relationship between officers and the people in the community. It started in the 1980s and has now reached all 50 states involving 38 million neighbors.

News4Jax crime and safety expert, Ken Jefferson, spent more than two decades with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He said the annual event helps build trust and a sense of community.

“It helps strengthen your police department because you have an open door relationship, it’s a two-way relationship, it’s not us against them and vice versa,” Jefferson explained. “It makes the community better because people feel good about where they live and what’s going on.”

National Night Out events will be held Tuesday night nationwide. Many events include kid-friendly activities, cookouts and safety demonstrations. It’s also an opportunity to ask officers questions or express any concerns in the community.

Participating agencies in Northeast Florida include:

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office at the Home Depot in Yulee from 6-8 p.m.

Orange Park Police Department at the Orange Park Police Station and Town Hall Park at 2025 Smith Street from 5-7 p.m.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (register here: National Night Out)

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Augustine Beach Police Department at the St. Johns County Beach Pier at 350 A1A Beach Blvd. from 5-8 p.m.

