New fire station to open on Jacksonville's Southside

Fire station will service 30 apartment complexes, 3,700 residents

By Nick Jones - Digital producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A new fire station is set to open its doors Monday on Jacksonville's Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The announcement was made during a press conference Thursday. Fire Station #63 will be on Gate Parkway near J. Turner Butler Boulevard and Interstate I-295.

The station will be a temporary fire station staffed by crews highly trained in technical resources. It will service 30 apartment complexes, 153 businesses and more than 3,700 residents.

During the press conference, a spokesperson talked about other fire stations, some of which are in the works.

Fire Station #61 is under construction in Oakleaf Plantation. It's scheduled to open in February 2020.

Fire Station #65 will be located in the Century 21 area of town. Construction was expected to begin soon.

Fire Station #73 recently opened at Cecil Commerce.

