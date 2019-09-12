New fire station to open on Jacksonville's Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A new fire station is set to open its doors Monday on Jacksonville's Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The announcement was made during a press conference Thursday. Fire Station #63 will be on Gate Parkway near J. Turner Butler Boulevard and Interstate I-295.

The station will be a temporary fire station staffed by crews highly trained in technical resources. It will service 30 apartment complexes, 153 businesses and more than 3,700 residents.

Great news for Southside residents and businesses. @lennycurry continues to support public safety and temporary Fire Station 63 will open Monday at 6530 Gate Parkway, immediately changing the area's ISO rating from 10 to a 1, which means savings for all @Danny_Becton @CityofJax pic.twitter.com/e3qnekeaF4 — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) September 12, 2019

During the press conference, a spokesperson talked about other fire stations, some of which are in the works.

Fire Station #61 is under construction in Oakleaf Plantation. It's scheduled to open in February 2020.

Fire Station #65 will be located in the Century 21 area of town. Construction was expected to begin soon.

Fire Station #73 recently opened at Cecil Commerce.

