New signs unveiled at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - You might notice something different the next time you go to a concert or hockey game downtown.

On Tuesday, new signs were unveiled at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. The naming rights agreement was announced in February.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has said the deal is good for taxpayers and creates new program funding for veterans in the city. The agreement provides for several veteran support initiatives, including a concessions donation program that will allow arena patrons to make donations to an approved veteran program when making a purchase at the arena's concessions stands.

VyStar will match those donations.

Other initiatives include a veterans memorial, as well as discounts for veterans and VyStar members on concessions, tickets and parking.

