Community

Niche.com finds many Northeast Florida schools have best teachers

Survey includes St. Johns, Alachua, Nassau counties

By Lexi Suda - Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly 20 public schools in Northeast Florida have been ranked among those with the best teachers, according to a survey by Niche.com

The site compiled the list using seven factors: academic grades, parent/student surveys on teachers, teacher absenteeism, teacher salary index, teachers in their first or second year, average teacher salary and the student-teacher ratio.

Niche.com ranked 15 schools in St. Johns County, four in Alachua County and one in Nassau County. The list includes: 

  • 1.    Pembroke Pines Charter School - FSU Campus, Pembroke Pines
  • 2.    Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School, Pinellas County Schools
  • 3.    Ocean Palms Elementary School, St. Johns County School District
  • 4.    Patriot Oaks Academy, St. Johns County School District
  • 5.    Alachua Learning Academy Elementary School, Alachua County Public Schools
  • 6.    Plato Academy Charter School Tarpon Springs, Pinellas County Schools
  • 7.    Curtis Fundamental Elementary School, Pinellas County Schools
  • 8.    Alice B. Landrum Middle School, St. Johns County School District
  • 9.    Valley Ridge Academy, St. Johns County School District
  • 10.    North Naples Middle School, Collier County Public Schools
  • 11.    Sutherland Elementary School, Pinellas County Schools
  • 12.    Hilliard Elementary School, Nassau County School District
  • 13.    Henry S. West Laboratory School, Miami-Dade County Public Schools
  • 14.    Hickory Creek Elementary School, St. Johns County School District
  • 15.    Healthy Learning Academy Charter School, Alachua County Public Schools
  • 16.    Alachua Learning Academy Middle, Alachua County Public School
  • 17.    Switzerland Point Middle School, St. Johns County School District
  • 18.    Plato Academy Palm Harbor, Pinellas County Schools
  • 19.    Plato Seminole, Pinellas County Schools
  • 20.    Durbin Creek Elementary School, St. Johns County School District
  • 21.    Julington Creek Elementary School, St. Johns County School District
  • 22.    Ponte Vedra Palm Valley - Rawlings Elementary School, St. Johns County School District
  • 23.    Pinellas Preparatory Academy, Pinellas County Schools
  • 24.    Pacetti Bay Middle School, St. Johns County School District
  • 25.    St. Petersburg Collegiate High School, Pinellas County Schools
  • 26.    Palencia Elementary School, St. Johns County School District
  • 27.    R.B. Hunt Elementary School, St. Johns County School District
  • 28.    Pinellas Primary Academy, Pinellas County Schools
  • 29.    Wards Creek Elementary School, St. Johns County School District
  • 30.    Mill Creek Elementary School, St. Johns County School District
  • 31.    Oakhurst Elementary School, Pinellas County Schools
  • 32.    Cunningham Creek Elementary School, St. Johns County School District
  • 33.    Quest Elementary School, Brevard Public Schools
  • 34.    Expressions Learning Arts Academy, Alachua County Public Schools
  • 35.    Big Pine Academy, Monroe County School District
  • 36.    Marco Island Charter Middle School, Collier County Public Schools
  • 37.    Lake Butler Elementary School, Union County School District
  • 38.    Tommie Barfield Elementary School, Collier County Public Schools
  • 39.    Broward Virtual School, Broward County Public Schools
  • 40.    New World School of the Arts, Miami-Dade County Public Schools
  • 41.    Brooker Creek Elementary School, Pinellas County Schools
  • 42.    Liberty Magnet School, Indian River County School District
  • 43.    Osceola Magnet School, Indian River County School District
  • 44.    North Bay Haven Charter Academy Elementary School, Bay District Schools
  • 45.    Hidden Oaks Middle School, Martin County School District
  • 46.    Bessey Creek Elementary School, Martin County School District
  • 47.    Bay Haven Charter Academy Middle School, Bay District Schools
  • 48.    Palm City Elementary School, Martin County School District
  • 49.    Madison Street Academy of Visual & Performing Arts, Marion County Public Schools
  • 50.    Madeira Beach Fundamental School, Pinellas County Schools

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.