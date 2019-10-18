Niche.com finds many Northeast Florida schools have best teachers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly 20 public schools in Northeast Florida have been ranked among those with the best teachers, according to a survey by Niche.com

The site compiled the list using seven factors: academic grades, parent/student surveys on teachers, teacher absenteeism, teacher salary index, teachers in their first or second year, average teacher salary and the student-teacher ratio.

Niche.com ranked 15 schools in St. Johns County, four in Alachua County and one in Nassau County. The list includes:

1. Pembroke Pines Charter School - FSU Campus, Pembroke Pines

2. Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School, Pinellas County Schools

3. Ocean Palms Elementary School, St. Johns County School District

4. Patriot Oaks Academy, St. Johns County School District

5. Alachua Learning Academy Elementary School, Alachua County Public Schools

6. Plato Academy Charter School Tarpon Springs, Pinellas County Schools

7. Curtis Fundamental Elementary School, Pinellas County Schools

8. Alice B. Landrum Middle School, St. Johns County School District

9. Valley Ridge Academy, St. Johns County School District

10. North Naples Middle School, Collier County Public Schools

11. Sutherland Elementary School, Pinellas County Schools

12. Hilliard Elementary School, Nassau County School District

13. Henry S. West Laboratory School, Miami-Dade County Public Schools

14. Hickory Creek Elementary School, St. Johns County School District

15. Healthy Learning Academy Charter School, Alachua County Public Schools

16. Alachua Learning Academy Middle, Alachua County Public School

17. Switzerland Point Middle School, St. Johns County School District

18. Plato Academy Palm Harbor, Pinellas County Schools

19. Plato Seminole, Pinellas County Schools

20. Durbin Creek Elementary School, St. Johns County School District

21. Julington Creek Elementary School, St. Johns County School District

22. Ponte Vedra Palm Valley - Rawlings Elementary School, St. Johns County School District

23. Pinellas Preparatory Academy, Pinellas County Schools

24. Pacetti Bay Middle School, St. Johns County School District

25. St. Petersburg Collegiate High School, Pinellas County Schools

26. Palencia Elementary School, St. Johns County School District

27. R.B. Hunt Elementary School, St. Johns County School District

28. Pinellas Primary Academy, Pinellas County Schools

29. Wards Creek Elementary School, St. Johns County School District

30. Mill Creek Elementary School, St. Johns County School District

31. Oakhurst Elementary School, Pinellas County Schools

32. Cunningham Creek Elementary School, St. Johns County School District

33. Quest Elementary School, Brevard Public Schools

34. Expressions Learning Arts Academy, Alachua County Public Schools

35. Big Pine Academy, Monroe County School District

36. Marco Island Charter Middle School, Collier County Public Schools

37. Lake Butler Elementary School, Union County School District

38. Tommie Barfield Elementary School, Collier County Public Schools

39. Broward Virtual School, Broward County Public Schools

40. New World School of the Arts, Miami-Dade County Public Schools

41. Brooker Creek Elementary School, Pinellas County Schools

42. Liberty Magnet School, Indian River County School District

43. Osceola Magnet School, Indian River County School District

44. North Bay Haven Charter Academy Elementary School, Bay District Schools

45. Hidden Oaks Middle School, Martin County School District

46. Bessey Creek Elementary School, Martin County School District

47. Bay Haven Charter Academy Middle School, Bay District Schools

48. Palm City Elementary School, Martin County School District

49. Madison Street Academy of Visual & Performing Arts, Marion County Public Schools

50. Madeira Beach Fundamental School, Pinellas County Schools

