Niche.com finds many Northeast Florida schools have best teachers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly 20 public schools in Northeast Florida have been ranked among those with the best teachers, according to a survey by Niche.com
The site compiled the list using seven factors: academic grades, parent/student surveys on teachers, teacher absenteeism, teacher salary index, teachers in their first or second year, average teacher salary and the student-teacher ratio.
Niche.com ranked 15 schools in St. Johns County, four in Alachua County and one in Nassau County. The list includes:
- 1. Pembroke Pines Charter School - FSU Campus, Pembroke Pines
- 2. Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School, Pinellas County Schools
- 3. Ocean Palms Elementary School, St. Johns County School District
- 4. Patriot Oaks Academy, St. Johns County School District
- 5. Alachua Learning Academy Elementary School, Alachua County Public Schools
- 6. Plato Academy Charter School Tarpon Springs, Pinellas County Schools
- 7. Curtis Fundamental Elementary School, Pinellas County Schools
- 8. Alice B. Landrum Middle School, St. Johns County School District
- 9. Valley Ridge Academy, St. Johns County School District
- 10. North Naples Middle School, Collier County Public Schools
- 11. Sutherland Elementary School, Pinellas County Schools
- 12. Hilliard Elementary School, Nassau County School District
- 13. Henry S. West Laboratory School, Miami-Dade County Public Schools
- 14. Hickory Creek Elementary School, St. Johns County School District
- 15. Healthy Learning Academy Charter School, Alachua County Public Schools
- 16. Alachua Learning Academy Middle, Alachua County Public School
- 17. Switzerland Point Middle School, St. Johns County School District
- 18. Plato Academy Palm Harbor, Pinellas County Schools
- 19. Plato Seminole, Pinellas County Schools
- 20. Durbin Creek Elementary School, St. Johns County School District
- 21. Julington Creek Elementary School, St. Johns County School District
- 22. Ponte Vedra Palm Valley - Rawlings Elementary School, St. Johns County School District
- 23. Pinellas Preparatory Academy, Pinellas County Schools
- 24. Pacetti Bay Middle School, St. Johns County School District
- 25. St. Petersburg Collegiate High School, Pinellas County Schools
- 26. Palencia Elementary School, St. Johns County School District
- 27. R.B. Hunt Elementary School, St. Johns County School District
- 28. Pinellas Primary Academy, Pinellas County Schools
- 29. Wards Creek Elementary School, St. Johns County School District
- 30. Mill Creek Elementary School, St. Johns County School District
- 31. Oakhurst Elementary School, Pinellas County Schools
- 32. Cunningham Creek Elementary School, St. Johns County School District
- 33. Quest Elementary School, Brevard Public Schools
- 34. Expressions Learning Arts Academy, Alachua County Public Schools
- 35. Big Pine Academy, Monroe County School District
- 36. Marco Island Charter Middle School, Collier County Public Schools
- 37. Lake Butler Elementary School, Union County School District
- 38. Tommie Barfield Elementary School, Collier County Public Schools
- 39. Broward Virtual School, Broward County Public Schools
- 40. New World School of the Arts, Miami-Dade County Public Schools
- 41. Brooker Creek Elementary School, Pinellas County Schools
- 42. Liberty Magnet School, Indian River County School District
- 43. Osceola Magnet School, Indian River County School District
- 44. North Bay Haven Charter Academy Elementary School, Bay District Schools
- 45. Hidden Oaks Middle School, Martin County School District
- 46. Bessey Creek Elementary School, Martin County School District
- 47. Bay Haven Charter Academy Middle School, Bay District Schools
- 48. Palm City Elementary School, Martin County School District
- 49. Madison Street Academy of Visual & Performing Arts, Marion County Public Schools
- 50. Madeira Beach Fundamental School, Pinellas County Schools
