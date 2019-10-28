Oakleaf High hosts family movie night for Bahamas hurricane relief

Oakleaf High School students want you to combine a fun night out Friday with a good cause.

The school is hosting a family movie night on the football field.

The cost of admission: Donated items for Bahamas hurricane relief.

Students ask that you bring canned goods, toiletries, baby items or lightly worn clothes.

The items will be donated to help Bahamians still suffering after Hurricane Dorian slammed into the islands this summer.

The fun begins at 6 p.m. Friday.

Guests are asked to bring blankets or chairs to kick back and relax on the field as "Coraline" is played on a projector screen.

Lil Veggie DJ will entertain from 6:30-7:30 p.m. while guests enjoy snacks on a first come, first serve basis.

The movie begins at 7:30 p.m.

NYC, Dunkin Donuts and Peterbrooke are sponsoring the event.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.