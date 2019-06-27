Orange Park Medical Center plans to fill over 100 new jobs

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - As part of an expansion of the Orange Park Medical Center, leadership plans to fill over 100 new jobs, according to a news release.

The hospital broke ground Thursday on a new tower that will house 48 patient beds for medical and surgical patients. The new space will include two floors built as shell space, designated for the future expansion of 48 additional patient rooms.

Due to the added room, the hospital plans to create more than 100 jobs.

“Like many businesses in our area we’re feeling the effects of the growth happening in Clay County,” said Chad Patrick, chief executive officer at Orange Park Medical Center.

In addition to the new patient tower, Orange Park Medical Center will be opening a 12,000 square foot expansion in July. The hospital recently expanded its neonatal intensive care unit and began expanding the kitchen and dining area.

The projects are part of a $126 million project.

Photo: Orange Park Medical Center

