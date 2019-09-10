Remembering 9/11: Events around Jacksonville area to commemorate Sept. 11

Sailors and first responders will raise a flag Wednesday morning at Naval Station Mayport in recognition of the lives lost in the Sept. 11 terror attacks 18 years ago.

The ceremony will be at 8 a.m. and is among the first of several events around our area to commemorate 9/11.

We have listed some of the local events below.

Beaches Chapel Patriot Day ceremony

Beaches Chapel School is hosting a Patriot Day ceremony on Wednesday. Breakfast will be served at 8:15 a.m. for first responders and members of the military. Eight local restaurants and stores have shown their support by donating items for the breakfast.

A special ceremony will follow the breakfast at 9 a.m. for all the service men and women, as well as the Beaches Chapel School student body. Nick Tison, retired captain with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, and Dave Ellsworth, retired JFRD communications supervisor, will be the guest speakers.

Ellsworth was a dispatcher in New York at the time of 9/11 and will be speaking about his experience. The color guard will do a presentation of the colors, the praise and worship band will perform, and third through fifth graders will sing patriotic themed songs.

This event seeks to bring together the community on 9/11 to honor those who serve and to remember those who have fallen.

St. Augustine City Fire Ceremony of Remembrance

On Wednesday, the city of St. Augustine will continue its annual tradition of holding a Ceremony of Remembrance, a community gathering to remember those who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The public is invited and encouraged to participate in the community ceremony which will be held at the St. Augustine Fire Department's main station, 101 Malaga Street, at 8:30 a.m. This year, the ceremony will also be available for live online viewing from the fire department's Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/CityStAugFire.

As in years past, St. Augustine Fire Chief Carlos Aviles would like to invite anyone who was personally involved or impacted by the events of September 11 to bring their memorabilia to the fire station to share -- personal photos, mementos, or artifacts. These personal items will be placed on display prior to the ceremony to be viewed by guests.

The city's first Ceremony of Remembrance was held just two days after 9/11 and has continued each year on the anniversary of the attack. The 15-minute program will include a presentation of the colors by a joint color guard comprised of the St. Augustine Police Department and St. Johns County Fire Rescue, an invocation by Prevention Chief and Fire Marshal Bob Growick; musical presentations by St. Augustine Firefighter Engineer Ed Purtill; and remarks by Director of the State Fire Marshal Julius Halas, and Aviles.

The ceremony will conclude with a minute of silence at 8:45 a.m., timed to coincide with the time the first plane hit the first tower of the World Trade Center in 2001. Then, the fire department will conduct the "Striking the Four 5s" by ringing its historic 1900 fire bell in four intervals of five rings each. This is a time-honored tradition signifying the last alarm of a firefighter and will be performed in honor of the firefighters, law enforcement officers, military personnel and civilians who died on 9/11.

To make arrangements to share your personal items, or for more information, call the St. Augustine Fire Department at 904-429-4852. To learn more about the St. Augustine Fire Department, visit www.CityStAugFire.com.

Jacksonville Sister Cities Association's Peace Concert

The Jacksonville Sister Cities Association, St. John's Cathedral, area schools, community musicians, JFRD Color Guard, OneJax at the University of North Florida and more groups have joined together in presenting this year's annual Peace Concert.

The public is invited to attend and commemorate the events of 9/11 "as we reaffirm our hope for world peace and celebrate universal humanity."

Supported globally by Sister Cities International, the event coincides with more than 2,000 musical concerts held worldwide each year on Sept. 11.

The concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at St. John's Cathedral at 256 East Church St. in Downtown Jacksonville.

JSCA will host a reception after the concert with international light refreshments in Taliaferro Hall.

