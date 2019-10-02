River City Pride to hold largest parade in Jacksonville history this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than 100 organizations are coming out to show their pride and support during Saturday's Pride Parade.

This will be the largest show of support that The Bank of America Pride Parade taking has ever seen in our area.

People from all over are expected to attend the parade at 4:00 p.m. The parade and festival are focused around inclusion and love.

River City Pride will also feature outdoor activities such as a block party, festival, music, food, drinks and more.

The event is rain or shine. Safety is a concern for River City Pride and all who participate in any of the events throughout the weekend. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will be present during all activities. If you see something, say something.

