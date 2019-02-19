Spellers vying for regional crown at First Coast Spelling Bee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Top spellers from across Northeast Florida will compete Tuesday evening for the opportunity to represent the First Coast on the national stage.

The 75th annual First Coast Spelling Bee, hosted by News4Jax and sponsored by Jenkings Hyundai of Jacksonville, will kick off at 8 p.m. at Jacksonville University’s Swisher Theatre.

The competition will pit some of the brightest students, grades 5 through 8, from 14 counties against each other as they vie for the regional crown and a spot in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

LEARN MORE: Meet the top 14 spellers on the First Coast

Spellers taking part in Tuesday’s competition include:

Ansley Cutshaw, Nassau County

Cassie Clay, Suwannee County

Jenna Hinson, Madison County

Cyanne Carey, Baker County

Sarah Welch, Hamilton County

Graham Glasheen, Duval County

Patrick Narcowich, Union County

Armand Kuykendall, Putnam County

Brandon Plum, Bradford County

Erik Williams, Clay County

Addison Davis, Flagler County

Nicholas Chowdhury, Columbia County

Francheska Melendez, Alachua County

Manischa Wijayawardhana, St. Johns County

News4Jax anchor Melanie Lawson will serve as pronouncer while Bruce Hamilton hosts the broadcast alongside FSCJ Dean of Communication Jeff Hess, who will provide analysis.

Doors to the First Coast Spelling Bee open at 6:45 p.m. But if you can’t make it there, you can join us live from home by tuning in to Channel 4 or News4Jax.com starting at 8 p.m.

The winner will advance to the national competition in National Harbor, Maryland, in May.



