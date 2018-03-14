Students eager to have their voices heard at 'Generation Under Fire'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Channel 4, The Local Station, in partnership with the Public Policy Institute at Jacksonville University, will host a town hall called "Generation Under Fire" tonight.

The discussion is aimed at hearing from children, parents and the community about what can be done to make sure students feel safe at school.

The event begins at 8 p.m., but the doors of Terry Concert Hall at JU were already open Wednesday afternoon as News4Jax crews prepared for what is expected to be a night of learning from one another.

Students, teachers, parents, superintendents, law enforcement officials and health experts will be in attendance.

The goal is to discuss how students currently feel when going to school, and what can be done to find solutions to what children consider problems and ultimately make them feel safe.

The town hall discussion comes one month after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead.

On Tuesday, News4Jax met with students at River City Science Academy, a charter school in Jacksonville, and invited them to attend the town hall. They were all thrilled about the idea.

"I think it's a great idea. I think if we all sit back and think about it and not actually talk to each other, nothing's going to get done," said Lauryn Byrd, a junior at River City Science Academy. "I think going out of our way to set up events like the town hall ... is a good way for us to be more vocal about issues that we care about."

News4Jax will be speaking to students before and after the event, and will also be listening to what they have to say during the town hall.

Seating is limited, so you're urged to get to Terry Concert Hall before the 8 p.m. event begins.

If you can't make it there, the live town hall meeting will air from 8-9:30 p.m. on Channel 4 and News4Jax.com.

