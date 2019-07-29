Volunteers needed for Timucuan Parks project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Timucuan Parks Foundation and JaxParks are looking for volunteers to help them spruce up an area at Betz-Tiger Point Preserve from 9 a.m. until noon Friday.

The preserve is located at the north end of Pumpkin Hill Road. Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and to bring work gloves, loppers and clippers (if they have them), sunscreen, insect repellent, a hat, sunglasses, and a full reusable water bottle.

Timucuan Parks Foundation will have additional work gloves, tools and supplies and will provide Nature Valley granola bars and water. Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Volunteers under 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent of guardian. Children under 16 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or scout leader during the project. Volunteers are eligible for community service hours.

Anyone interested in taking part can sign up on the United Way website.

The Timucuan Parks Foundation is a nonprofit organization that preserves, promotes and protects Jacksonville’s vast network of preservation parks.

