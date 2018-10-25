'Waste away' at Margaritaville Resort coming to Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - If you've got a Caribbean soul you can barely control, you might soon be able to enjoy a cheeseburger in paradise at Jimmy Buffett's new Margaritaville Resort.

The eight story, 211 room building is set to go under construction in the coming months on 1st Street North next to the Casa Marina Hotel.

A recent ordinance in Jacksonville Beach does not allow new property to be built higher than three stories, but the Margaritaville Resort and several other properties were an exception.

"I'm hopeful for maybe a place with a view of the ocean or somewhere to eat where you can actually see over the dunes," said Jordan Hoover, a Jacksonville Beach resident.

Other residents who live nearby said they're concerned about extra traffic. They said congestion gets bad on the weekends during special events and fear it might get worse.

A city spokesperson said parking spots will be built within the resort, and the Jacksonville Beach City Council is considering building an additional parking garage in the area.

Mayor Charlie Latham said the project is moving full speed ahead. The planning department said it could break ground on the resort as early as January 2019.

