Weekend events postponed due to inclement weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Several events planned for Saturday are being rescheduled due to the potential of severe weather across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. See a list of events that are being postponed below:

Glynn County's Trunk or Treat/ National Night Out event that had been set for Saturday is now set for Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Public Safety Complex located at 157 Public Safety Blvd., Brunswick, Georgia 31525.

Walk to End Alzheimer's in Golden Isles that was set for Saturday has been rescheduled for Nov. 16 on St. Simons Island, Georgia. Registration is at 9 a.m., the ceremony starts at 10 a.m., and the walk will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Up, Up and Away Hot Air Balloon Day at the Rock Ranch in Georgia that had been set for Saturday is being postponed for a week and the entire destination is closing completely for the day due to expected tropical storm conditions. Managers of the Rock Ranch say the hot air balloon event will be held next Saturday and be combined to a not-so-spooky Halloween program. Although the business will close this Saturday, it plans to be open Sunday from 1 until 7 p.m.

The John J. Rhoden Foundation has postponed its 5K set for this Saturday to raise awareness about domestic violence against men. The 5K will now be held on Nov.16. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Douglas C. Crane Park near the boat ramp, 1000 Shore Drive, St. Augustine.

*(If you had an event planned for Saturday but need to postpone it due to weather conditions, please email producer@wjxt.com with the information on the event and when it is being rescheduled.)

