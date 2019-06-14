Why are so many fans lined up early for Twenty One Pilots?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - What would you do to get a front-row spot at a concert by your favorite band?

News4Jax caught up with about two dozen fans, some of whom have been waiting in line outside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena since Wednesday for a Twenty One Pilots concert, which takes place Friday.

The American musical duo, originally from Columbus, Ohio, first formed in 2009 and later won a Grammy award. Fans News4Jax spoke to Thursday night will be among the first through the doors.

"We got here Wednesday around 2 or 3 (p.m.)," one fan said.

The line of die-hard fans was a block long, and they already have tickets. However, the tickets are general admission on the arena floor, which means whoever's in first gets closest to the stage.

With more than 20 hours to go before concert time, Cara Zinchini, from Maryland, was anxiously waiting.

"It's been hot. I'm not used to this weather!" she said.

A little stressed out at times, some of these fans have been, thanks to Jacksonville's erratic weather.

"It's very hot," said Rylee Ruth, from Tampa. "The wind has been nice. It's been a mixture of hot and rain. It's not the best combination."

Most said the wait is totally worth it. Some said after Friday night's concert, they will likely head to Orlando's Amway Center, where Twenty One Pilots is performing Sunday.

