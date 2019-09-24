Winn-Dixie holds mobile food pantry for Hunger Action Month

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One in seven people struggle with hunger in Florida and the food insecurity rate is nearly 18% in Duval County, according to Winn-Dixie.

The grocer is partnering with Feeding Northeast Florida to recognize September as Hunger Action Month with a drive-thru food pantry event for the community.

Feeding America member food banks are lifelines for people who may not have access to a healthy meal, Winn-Dixie said.

The grocer will distribute more than $25,000 worth of food to its neighbors in need (while supplies last) during the event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at SEG Technology Center at 5050 Edgewood Ave. in Jacksonville.

This is a part of Winn-Dixie's ongoing effort to fight food insecurity and to provide associates with the hands-on opportunity to positively impact communities in the Jacksonville area.

