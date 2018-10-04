YMCA open for free to anyone on Fridays, Sundays in October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All First Coast YMCA branches will be open for free to anyone in the Jacksonville community on Fridays and Sundays during the month of October.

Beginning this Friday through Oct. 28, you can visit any local Y on Fridays and Sundays, and check out the fitness facilities, swimming pools, basketball courts and activities. Just stop by the front desk when you arrive to sign a waiver to participate.

When you check in as a guest at the YMCA during one of the free days this month, you'll also be entered to win a six-month First Coast Y membership.

The offer is not available for current members.

For more information about free days and for a list of YMCA branches in the Jacksonville area, visit firstcoastymca.org.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.