Zumbathon raises money for youth programs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Brooks Family YMCA hosted its fifth annual Zumbathon Saturday morning, raising nearly $1,500 for youth programs.

Tickets were $15 and the cost for members was $10. The proceeds will go toward youth development programs for underprivileged kids.

The event lasted from 10 a.m. to noon, which gave time for 10 Zumba instructors to each share the stage.

"Community is everything and it’s all about giving back and paying it forward. You don’t have to be a Y member to participate. That gives everyone an opportunity to participate in a YMCA event," said Marleine Gonzalez, one of the participating Zumba instructors. "All proceeds go to the kids Y campaign. It gives opportunities to provide more for the kids and have them participate in programs even if their families can’t afford them.”

Ana L. Rodriguez, a YMCA member, was equally excited about the event.

“The Zumbathon motivates an eclectic group of people and convinces them that no matter what age, sex or physical status, you find yourself in any person can start to work towards a better life and fitness level," Rodriguez said.

Gabie Ruiz, the coordinator of the Zumbathon who is also a Zumba instructor, said she is passionate about this cause and sees a bright future for the event for years to come.

