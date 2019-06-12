State CFO's Jacksonville region holds $127 million of unclaimed property

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Financial Services currently holds more than half a million unclaimed property accounts valued at over $127 million in the Jacksonville area (Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns and Union counties). The state Division of Unclaimed Property allows consumers to claim their money at any time and at no cost.

"The Jacksonville area holds over 527,000 unclaimed accounts, and I'm working to return every dollar back to the rightful owners," CFO Jimmy Patronis said. "Since I’ve been in office, we broke the previously held record set in the program’s 57-year history for most returns by reuniting more than $629 million to residents and businesses. Florida remains a national leader because of our proactive efforts to return unclaimed property, and we will continue to raise the bar even higher."

4 tips to check if you have unclaimed property

1. There is no cost.

Checking the official website and filling out the claim form via the state will not cost you any money.

2. Check the website.

o to fltreasurehunt.gov and enter in your information to see if you have unclaimed property. One out of every five Floridians has unclaimed property such as utility deposits or items from forgotten safe deposit boxes.

3. Fill out all forms.

Read carefully, fill out completely and sign your claim form. Each claim form will detail the documentation you are required to provide. The required documentation will include (but may not be limited to) a copy of your current identification reflecting your current mailing address and documentation proving your ownership of the account. Please refer to the claim form for the specific documentation required for your claim.

4. Drop in the mail.

Mail the completed claim form with the required documentation to the address indicated on the form.

Unclaimed Property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, checks that haven't been cashed, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.