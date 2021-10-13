Free family fun: Save big during ‘Kids Free November’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Visit Jacksonville has once again partnered with the city’s top family attractions for Kids Free November, a special month-long promotion that offers free admission and other discounted activities for children at local museums and attractions.

During Kids Free November, family attractions in Jacksonville will offer free admission for up to five children under the age of 12 with each general adult admission purchased.

Several of the participating attractions have other unique promotions available.

Kids Free November participating attractions:

Jacksonville is also home to many free family attractions, including the Beaches Museum and History Park, Riverside Arts Market, Downtown ArtWalk, Jacksonville Farmers Market, Kingsley Plantation, Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens and Fort Caroline National Memorial.

For more information about Kids Free November, click here.