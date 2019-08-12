5 apps to help keep children safe when they're home alone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As students head back to school, many children are learning to be on their own for the first time while their parents are still at work.

To make that transition a little easier, there are some smartphone apps that the American Red Cross suggests parents download to keep kids safe.

The Red Cross advises that no child under the age of 8 should be at home by themselves for a lengthy period of time. But of course, no one knows children better than their parents, so that number can vary.

Regardless of age, the Red Cross recommends everyone downloads these free Red Cross Mobile Apps in the Apple App Store or Google Play in case of an emergency:

The Monster Guard app is for kids ages 7 to 11. The app teaches preparedness for real-life emergencies at home with the help of Maya, Chad, Olivia and all the monsters.

The Pet First Aid app prepares you to help your furry friends with veterinary advice for everyday emergencies.

The Swim app keeps loved ones safe in and around water with drowning prevention and emergency response information. It includes educational games and videos for kids, plus a swim lesson progress tracker.

The First Aid app gets instant access to information on handling the most common first aid emergencies.

"They can download the first aid app. It's a free app and it walks step by step through," said Amber Bierfreund, with the American Red Cross. "It even has video tutorials on any kind of emergency that they could get into."

And since it is hurricane season, now is the time to download the America Red Cross's disaster preparedness apps.

