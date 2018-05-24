7 ways to avoid having your identity stolen through gas pump card skimmer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Pay in cash, avoid using your debit card and use a gas pump closer to the front of the store: those are some of the tips provided by a commissioner on Thursday, ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam wants to help people avoid gas pump card skimmers.

“Floridians and visitors shouldn’t have to worry about losing their hard-earned money to scammers who prey on victims at gas pumps,” Putnam said. “A few simple steps can help prevent identity theft.”

In addition to the aforementioned suggestions, Putnam recommends doing the following:

-- Check to make sure the gas pump dispenser cabinet is closed and has not been tampered with.

-- For those who opt to use a debit card at the pump, run it as a credit card instead of typing your PIN. That way, the PIN is safe.

-- Monitor bank accounts regularly to spot any unauthorized charges.

-- People who suspect their credit card number has been compromised, should report it immediately to authorities and their credit card company.

Anyone who suspects that a pump has been tampered with is encouraged to alert the gas station manager, local police and the consumer protection and information hotline at 800-HELP-FLA (435-7352) or, for Spanish speakers, 800-FL-AYUDA (352-9832).

