$80 Publix coupon circulating on social media is a fake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A $80 Publix coupon that is making its way across social media is a fake, Publix confirmed on Tuesday.

News4Jax reached out the supermarket chain and verified the post was a hoax.

The coupon claims it is giving away $80 to celebrate its "75th Anniversary." The website appears to be legit, coming from "Publix.com-supermarket.com," but this is not associated with Publix at all.

"Please be aware that the coupon is not supported by Publix and is not valid at any of our locations," a Publix representative said.

The hoax has been around for years but continues to live on social media.

When you click the link it brings you to a page that says: Congratulations! You have been selected to take part in our short survey to get a Free $80 Publix Coupon! We only have 232 coupons remaining so hurry up! It then asks you three questions and then makes you share the link on Facebook.

Do not click the link or share it to Facebook. Also, never give out any personal information to sites.

"Yes, it is completely fake," Brian West, Media & Community Relations Manager for Publix Super Markets, said. "In fact, this is our 89th year."

When you click more information about the post, it says it was posted by "WHOIS" less than a week ago. This is a great way to check to see if something is real or not. You can see the "i" on the post in the bottom right corner without clicking the article.

This also happened in 2016. Publix made a post to let customers know about these scams on Facebook.

"This is not supported by Publix and this coupon is not valid at any of our locations. We recommend not participating in the promotion or providing your personal information."

