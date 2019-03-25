Research confirms organic foods cost more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - New research confirms something many shoppers already know: organic foods cost more.
Shoppers paid about 7.5 percent more for organic items last year according to research from Nielsen Homescan.
Researchers say organic milk on average sells for $4.76 a gallon. That's almost double the average cost of regular milk at $2.59 a gallon.
CNBC Make It worked with grocery price comparison app Basket to determine the average national cost of organics at grocery stores.
Aldi was No. 1 when it comes to lowest prices for organic foods.
Researchers found 13 organic products would cost $37 at Aldi, compared to $50 for the same items from Whole Foods.
Almost half of Americans buy organic food at least some of the time, according to a recent poll by organic produce company Earthbound Farm. They also found 1 in 5 millennials say they purchase organic products regularly.
