Apple's latest update for iPhone lets you silence pesky robocalls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new feature on the latest Apple update for iPhone lets you silence those pesky robocalls.

It's estimated 80 spam calls are made every single month, so it's more than likely you've gotten at least one.

Well, Apple's newest iPhone update, iOS 13, has a new control that can help you fight off those calls. It's called "Silence Unknown Callers."

Here's how you turn it on:

First, make sure you've updated to iOS 13. If you haven't yet -- just a warning -- this could take a couple of hours. You need to be on Wi-Fi when you do it.

Once that is done, open "Settings" on your iPhone.

Tap the phone icon.

Scroll down to "Silence Unknown Callers."

Toggle the button on.

It's as easy as that, but here's the catch: the "Silence Unknown Callers" feature isn't great if you're expecting phone calls from someone whose number might not be in your contacts. It sends calls -- such as those from a doctor's office, colleague or anyone else whose number you haven't thought to save -- to voicemail. You should add those numbers to "Contacts" to make sure they can still get through.

And for our Android users, we have something for you. To block calls from a "Scam Likely" number, dial #662# and then tap the phone icon like you're calling a real person and you're done. This will also work for Apple users.

Hopefully, these little tricks can give you some peace of mind knowing those robocallers can't bother you anymore.

