BBB warns Floridians of scams during cleanup, repairs after Michael

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Better Business Bureau is warning Floridians to beware of con artists after Hurricane Michael passes and the clean-up begins.

BBB officials said they get hundreds of complaints every year concerning shoddy work by contractors, and encourages consumers to take the time to properly research contractors to avoid creating a bigger problem.

Natural disasters can bring out the best in people, as strangers reach out to help others in need. Unfortunately, the aftermath of a crisis typically also brings out many types of scams and unlicensed contractors who take advantage of those who have been victimized.

Better Business Bureau is warning local residents that may be affected by Hurricane Michael to beware of storm chasers and out-of-town contractors soliciting business. It is common for out-of-town storm chasers to solicit business after storms.

Disaster victims should never feel pressured to make a decision by an unknown contractor. Consumers should Start With Trust and look for the BBB Accredited Business Seal; these companies are screened, monitored, licensed and trusted. Storm chasers may not have proper licensure for your area and may offer quick fixes or make big promises to which they won’t deliver.”

BBB offers resources for Hurricane Michael victims .

If you hire an uninsured and unlicensed contractor, and a serious injury were to occur to the contractor, you, as the person that hired them, could potentially be liable for paying the workers compensation benefits. This could turn a simple $1,000 repair into a bill for tens of thousands more.

In addition, a neighboring property, a passerby or other property that is negligently damaged by an unlicensed contractor can become a liability to the person that hired the contractor.

