Beware of Hurricane Dorian donation scams

In the wake of Hurricane Dorian, many people want to help those impacted worse by the storm. But scammers are looking to capitalize off your generosity.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is urging people to be aware. Many of the scammers use reputable crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe, RocketHub Indiegogo, or YouCaring. Money transferring apps like Venmo, Cash App and Paypal are also used according to Patronis.

"I'm warning all Floridians to stay on guard and watch out for post-hurricane fraud and scams. Bad actors are always looking to make a quick buck off the generosity of others after a disaster and it is important to know how to donate wisely and identify the warning signs of online donation scams," Patronis said.

Patronis offered four ways to avoid being scammed.

Don't donate to campaigns that don't provide information about the relief the money will provide. If a relief group is unfamiliar to you, research them. Look on their social media pages to see how long they've been active. If they were created shortly before the storm that could be a red flag. Keep a record of your donation. Note the name of the campaign, the creator's name and how much you donated. You should also screenshot the webpage. Don't give in to pressure. Some online scammers try to pressure you into donating immediately.

